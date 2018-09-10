Man wanted for making sexual comments to 12-year-old girl in Mount Prospect

Composite sketch of a male wanted for making sexual comments to a 12-year-old girl Aug. 30 in Mount Prospect. | Mount Prospect police

Authorities have released a composite sketch of a person who made sexual comments to a 12-year-old girl last month in northwest suburban Mount Prospect.

The girl was walker her dog about 4 p.m. on Aug. 30 in the 1400 block of South Circle Drive in Mount Prospect when the male suspect “engaged her in inappropriate conversation of a sexual nature,” according to a statement from Mount Prospect police.

He then got into a car and drove away, police said. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect or the car.

He was described as a black male between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10 with short black hair, a black shirt and brown pants, police said. He was driving a black, four-door sedan.

Investigators released a composite sketch of the suspect and are asking anyone who recognizes him to call (847) 870-5654, police said. Anonymous tips can also be made to CrimeStoppers of Mount Prospect at (847) 590-7867 or texting “MPPD” and the tip to 274637.

Tips that lead to his arrest and prosecution could be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000.