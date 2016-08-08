Man wanted for Rockford bank robbery may be in Chicago

A 36-year-old man wanted for a bank robbery last month in Rockford could be in Chicago, according to the FBI.

On July 14 about 9:13 a.m., Damein Sturdivant walked into a US Bank branch at 1107 E. State St. in Rockford and passed the teller a withdrawal slip for $1,000 with “don’t push the button” written on the slip, according to the FBI.

He refused to provide identification and told the teller, “Don’t give me that dye shit,” referring to a dye-pack that some banks use to mark stolen currency. He then walked out of the bank with $893, according to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Rockford.

Later that afternoon, a federal probation officer told the FBI she recognized Sturdivant from the surveillance video and that he had been on supervised release. The following day, Sturdivant’s brother, cousin and friend also recognized him from the video, according to the criminal complaint.

Sturdivant is known to have addresses in both Chicago and Rockford, an d frequents both areas. He should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the FBI. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the FBI at (312) 421-6700.