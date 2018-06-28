Man wanted for sexually assaulting children arrested in Waukegan

A man who was wanted on charges of sexually assaulting children in Wisconsin was arrested Monday in north suburban Waukegan.

Terrance F. Williams, 59, was wanted in Milwaukee on a failure to appear arrest warrant for charges of first degree sexual assault of a person under the age of 12, first degree sexual assault of a person under the age of 13, repeated sexual assault of the same child, third degree sexual assault exposing to a child and fourth degree sexual assault, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

The Lake County Warrants Team and U.S. Marshalls discovered that Williams was living in Waukegan under a fake name. He was arrested at his Lewis Avenue home and taken into custody the sheriff’s office said.