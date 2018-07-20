Man wanted for West Side stabbing arrested after south suburban traffic stop

A man wanted in connection with a West Side stabbing was charged with driving a stolen car Wednesday afternoon on I-57 in the south suburbs.

An Illinois State Trooper was informed about a rape and attempted murder suspect driving a stolen vehicle on I-57 at 1:25 p.m. Wednesday in Kankakee County, according to a statement from Illinois State Police. The trooper spotted the vehicle speeding in the northbound lanes near Kankakee.

The trooper conducted a traffic stop further north along I-57 and arrested the driver, 24-year-old Charlie Booker, state police said. Booker was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, obstructing identification and driving with a suspended license. He was also cited for speeding.

State police said Booker was wanted in connection with a rape, shooting and theft of a motor vehicle that had occurred earlier that morning in Memphis, Tennessee. He was also wanted in connection with a stabbing and sexual assault a few days earlier in Chicago.

Chicago Police confirmed there was an investigative alert out for Booker for aggravated battery with a knife after he allegedly stabbed a female victim about 11:15 p.m. July 15 in the 4500 block of West Harrison. Police did not have information about sexual assault charges against him.

Booker remained held at the Kankakee County Jail, according to state police and Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office records.