Man wanted in killing of Lyons man found stabbed inside vehicle

An arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect in the murder of a missing Lyons man who was found stabbed to death inside his vehicle last weekend in the west suburb.

Brian Cruz is wanted for killing 62-year-old Paresh Jhobalia, according to Ray Hanania, a spokesman for the village of Lyons. Murder charges have been filed against him and an arrest warrant was issued.

Jhobalia’s body was found about 11 a.m. on Nov. 17 inside his Honda in the 4200 block of South Lawndale, just blocks from where he lived, Hanania and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He had been reported missing on Nov. 10 after last being seen in Downers Grove.

An autopsy conducted Sunday found Jhobalia died from multiple sharp force wounds, and his death was ruled a homicide, the medical examiner’s office said.

Cruz, described as 6 feet tall and 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, was thought to have been one of the last people to see Jhobalia before his disappearance, according to a statement from Lyons police. Authorities said he was last seen in the west suburbs and should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

Anyone who sees Cruz should call 911 and anyone with information about the case was asked to call investigators at (708) 447-1225.