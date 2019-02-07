Man, wanted on meth charges, caught with half-pound of meth in Aurora: police

A man wanted on outstanding warrants for methamphetamine charges was allegedly caught with $22,000 worth of the drug during a traffic stop Friday in west suburban Aurora.

Just before 1 a.m. on Feb. 1, an officer pulled over a car going east on Galena Boulevard for having an obstructed license plate, according to a statement from Aurora police.

The driver was Jesus E. Duran-Contreras, a 23-year-old from West Chicago, police said. They ran an ID check and found he had outstanding warrants for not appearing in court for meth charges in DuPage and Kane counties.

One of his backseat passengers, 30-year-old Vladimir R. Fernandez of Joliet, was wanted by Illinois State Police for not appearing in court for a traffic charge, police said. The two were arrested.

Officers searching the car allegedly found a bag of methamphetamine in the backseat that was estimated to be worth $22,000. It was later tied back to Duran-Contreras, police said.

In addition, a 20-gauge shotgun and ammunition that were believed to be Fernandez’s were allegedly found in the trunk, police said.

Duran-Contreras was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, police said. His bail was set at $100,000.

Fernandez faces a charge of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, police said. He was given a $50,000 bail.

Both of the men are next scheduled to appear in court this Friday, according to Kane County inmate records.

Two Aurora women, 26 and 23 years old, were inside the vehicle but were not charged with anything, police said.