Man wearing wig robs Palatine bank

Video still of a bank robber Sept. 28, 2018 at a Palatine Chase Bank brach at 1131 E. Dundee Rd. | FBI

The FBI is seeking help in identifying a man who robbed a bank last Friday in northwest suburban Palatine.

The robbery happened at 9:34 a.m. at a Chase Bank branch at 1131 E. Dundee Rd., according to the the FBI.

He entered the bank wearing a dark long-haired wig under a dark gray hooded jacket and a gray long-sleeved shirt, the FBI said.

Few details were given about the robbery, but the FBI was offering up to $1,000 for information leading directly to the man’s arrest.

The robber was described as a 5-foot-9-inch tall man, weighing 200 pounds, and in his early or mid 20s. He had a slight mustache and dark complexion.

Anyone with info was asked to call the FBI’s Chicago office at (312) 421-6700.