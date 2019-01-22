Man whose frozen body was found in Morton Grove was shot to death: officials

Police are conducting a homicide investigation after an autopsy Tuesday determined that a Chicago man whose body was found “severely frozen” in northwest suburban Morton Grove was shot to death.

The body of 30-year-old Anthony Del Barrio was found at 9:25 a.m. Sunday between houses in the 8800 bock of Oleander Avenue, Morton Grove Police Cmdr. Paul Yaras said in a statement.

Notre Dame High School for Boys is less than a block away.

On Sunday, police called Del Barrio’s death “suspicious” but did not provide additional information.

Officers found his body “severely frozen” and saw footprints “indicating that he was walking around in the area,” though investigators believe Del Barrio was shot at a different location, Yaras said.

An autopsy Tuesday found he died of a gunshot wound to the buttock, according to the medical examiner’s office. His death was ruled a homicide.

Yaras said the investigation “indicates that there is no danger to anyone in the area.”

The North Regional Major Crimes Task Force is investigating.