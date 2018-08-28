Man, woman dead in murder-suicide in Midlothian

A man fatally shot his girlfriend before turning the gun on himself in a domestic dispute Monday in south suburban Midlothian.

Authorities were notified at 9:38 a.m. about the shooting in the 14700 block of South Homan Avenue, according to a statement from Midlothian Police Chief Dan Delaney.

Investigators determined that 29-year-old Cesar Esantana-Orozco shot his girlfriend, 23-year-old Andrea Echeverria, in the back during a domestic argument inside their home, according to Delaney and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He then shot himself in the head.

They were both pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. Autopsies Tuesday determined they died from their gunshot wounds. Echeverria’s death was ruled a homicide while Esantana-Orozco’s death was ruled a suicide.