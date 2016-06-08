Man, woman shot in Roseland

A man and woman were shot as they rode in a vehicle in the Roseland neighborhood on the South Side Wednesday night.

The two were in a vehicle traveling west in the 600 block of East 95th Street about 9:15 p.m. when they both heard gunfire and realized they’d been shot, police said.

Both were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where their conditions stabilized, police said. The woman, 21, was shot in the left shoulder and left arm. The man, 25, was also shot in the left arm.