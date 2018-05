Man wounded after accidentally firing gun in Little Village

A man was wounded after accidentally firing a gun he was handling in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 24-year-old man accidentally shot himself in the left hand at 7:56 p.m. in the 2800 block of South Ridgeway, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken by ambulance to Mount Sinai hospital where he is in good condition, police said.