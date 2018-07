Man wounded in Gary shooting

A man was shot and wounded Thursday night in Gary, Indiana.

The 18-year-old was walking about 10:50 p.m. in the 5000 block of Vermont Street when he heard gunshots and started running south, Gary Police said. The man was then struck by a bullet once in his shoulder.

He was taken to Northlake Hopspital for treatment, police said. The man was a resident of Gary.

Anyone with information on the incident was asked to call the Violent Crimes Division at (219) 881-1210.