Man wounded in Archer Heights shooting

A man was shot Saturday afternoon in the Archer Heights neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 34-year-old woman was shot in the right calf about 2:36 p.m. in the 4700 block of South Kildare, according to Chicago Police.

The man took himself to Loyola University Medical Center where he is in good condition, police said.

The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately known.