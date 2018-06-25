Man wounded in Aurora shooting

Authorities are asking the public for information about a shooting Sunday night in west suburban Aurora.

A 24-year-old DeKalb man was walking with a 22-year-old man about 10:15 p.m. outside an apartment building in the 400 block of South Melrose Avenue in Aurora when someone in a white panel van fired at them, according to a statement from Aurora police. The van, which had ladders on top, was eastbound on Melrose.

The 24-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to his forearm and was taken to a hospital by Aurora Fire Department paramedics, police said. The other man was not hurt, although two cars parked in a nearby driveway were damaged by gunfire.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call police at (630) 256-5500 or Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000.