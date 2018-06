Man wounded in Austin shooting: police

A man was shot Saturday night in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

The 31-year-old man was walking about 8:15 p.m. in an alley in the 5000 block of West Gladys when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots, Chicago Police said.

The man took himself to Loretto Hospital with gunshot wounds to his left wrist and left arm, police said. His condition had been stabilized.

Area North detectives were investigating.