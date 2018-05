Man wounded in Brighton Park shooting

A man was shot in the arm Saturday evening in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 29-year-old man was walking when a dark colored SUV pulled up next to him and someone inside signaled gang signs and fired shots at 6:31 p.m. in the 3900 block of South California, according to Chicago Police.

The man took himself to Mount Sinai hospital where he was in good condition, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating.