Man wounded in Douglas Park shooting

A man was shot Sunday night in the Douglas Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The 37-year-old man was standing outside with a group of people when he heard shots and realized he had been shot in the calf about 8:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of South Farrar Drive, Chicago Police said.

He took himself to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was in good condition, police said. He had no idea where the shots came from.

Area Central detectives were investigating.