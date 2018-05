Man wounded in drive-by shooting in Roseland

A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting early Wednesday in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The 29-year-old man was walking when someone in a passing vehicle fired shots about 12:40 a.m. in the 1100 block of South Wentworth, according to Chicago Police.

He was shot in the lower back and taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating.