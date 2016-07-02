Man wounded in Englewood shooting
A 27-year-old man was shot early Saturday in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.
The man told investigators he was driving about 1:30 am. in the 400 block of West 75th when he heard gunfire and realized he’d been shot in the wrist, according to Chicago Police.
He took himself to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was in good condition, police said.