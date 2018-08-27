Man wounded in Gary shooting

A man was wounded in a shooting Sunday afternoon in northwest Indiana.

Authorities were called at 5:35 p.m. for reports of the shooting at Parke Street and East 1st Avenue in Gary, Indiana, according to a statement from Gary police. They arrived to find the 28-year-old Gary man with gunshot wounds to his back and shoulder.

The man was taken to Methodist Hospital Northlake in Gary before being transferred to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. His injuries were not life-threatening and his condition was stabilized.

Anyone with further information about the shooting was asked to call the Gary Police Department’s Violent Crimes Division at (219) 881-1210 or the Crime Tip Line at (866) CRIME-GP.