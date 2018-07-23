Man wounded in Gary shooting while changing tire

A man was shot while changing a tire Monday morning in northwest Indiana.

The 24-year-old was changing a tire shortly before 10 a.m. in an alley in the 4200 block of Harrison Street in Gary, Indiana, when two males walked up and started shooting at him, according to a statement from Gary police. The suspects then ran away on foot.

The man suffered gunshot wounds to his leg and upper torso, police said. Details about his condition were not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the Gary Police Department Violent Crimes Division at (219) 881-1210 or the Crime Tip Line at (866) CRIME-GP.