Man wounded in Humboldt Park shooting

A man was shot early Monday in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

About 3:40 a.m., the 29-year-old was driving in the 2400 block of West Division when someone in a black SUV pulled up and fired shots, Chicago Police said.

The man showed up a block away at Saint Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his left shoulder, police said. His condition had stabilized.