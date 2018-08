Man wounded in Little Village shooting

A man was wounded in a shooting Friday night in the Little Village neighborhood on the West Side.

The shooting happened about 11:10 p.m. in the 2800 block of South Komensky Ave., according to Chicago police.

The 21-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk when someone from a SUV fired shots striking the man in the abdomen, police said. The man was taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center where his condition was stabilized.

Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting.