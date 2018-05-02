Man wounded in Logan Square shooting

A man was wounded in a shooting early Wednesday in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The 28-year-old man was a passenger in a vehicle when another vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots about 3:10 a.m. in the 2700 block of North Central Park, Chicago Police said.

Shots were fired from a tan Toyota car, police said.

The man was hit in the chest and was taken to Presence Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center where his condition has been stabilized, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating.