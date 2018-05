Man wounded in Near West Side shooting

A man was shot in the foot Sunday afternoon on the Near West Side.

The 26-year-old man was walking down the street when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots about 3:45 p.m. in the first block of South Western Avenue, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Stroger hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.

No further information was immediately available as Area Central detectives were investigating.