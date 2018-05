Man wounded in Roseland shooting

A man was wounded in a shooting Monday night in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The 30-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk when he heard shots and felt pain about 10:20 p.m. in the 10900 block of South Michigan, Chicago Police said.

He was taken to Roseland Community Hospital with a gunshot wound to the left knee and his condition was stabilized, police said.

No further information was available as Area South detectives were investigating.