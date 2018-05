Man wounded in South Shore shooting

A man was wounded Saturday afternoon in a shooting in the South Shore neighborhood.

The 27-year-old man was shot in the leg at 3:38 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Ridgeland, according to Chicago Police.

He took himself to Jackson Park Hospital and Medical Center where he is in good condition, police said.

The circumstances of the shooting were not known, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating.