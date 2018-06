Man wounded in Wentworth Gardens shooting

Police investigate the scene of a shooting early Tuesday in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Wentworth Gardens | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A man was wounded in a shooting early Tuesday in the Wentworth Gardens neighborhood on the South Side.

The 32-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk near the parking lot of an apartment complex when he heard shots and felt pain at 2:07 a.m. in the 200 block of West 38th Place, according to Chicago Police.

He was struck in the right shoulder and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating.