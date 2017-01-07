MAP: Chicago weekend shootings tracker for Jan. 6 – 9

This map will update throughout the weekend as shootings in Chicago are confirmed. Click on a location for the time, address and other details about each shooting over the weekend.

5:45 p.m. Friday — Cops: Suspected robber shot in Back of the Yards

11:10 p.m. Friday — Man shot in Lawndale

9:50 a.m. Saturday — Police: Man found shot to death in University Village

2:45 p.m. Saturday — Man shot while driving in Beverly

9:25 p.m. Saturday — 17-year-old boy shot in Hyde Park

11 p.m. Saturday — Man shot in Lawndale

12:01 a.m. Sunday — Man shot during argument in Portage Park

1:40 a.m. Sunday — Man shot, critically wounded on North Side

9:39 p.m. Sunday — Man shot in Back of the Yards