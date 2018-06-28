Markham man found shot to death in Hazel Crest

A Markham man was found shot to death Wednesday in south suburban Hazel Crest.

Karod Beasley, 32, was found shot on the ground outside a vehicle about 6 p.m. in 170th Street between Wood Street and Dixie Highway, according to Hazel Crest police.

Police said bullet holes were also found in the vehicle and they believe the shooting occurred at a different location.

Beasley was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead of multiple gunshot wounds, police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (708) 335-9640.