Markham man wins $400K lottery prize

A Markham man won $400,000 playing the Illinois Lottery.

Gerald Jackson won the prize when his “Lucky Day Lotto” ticket matched all five numbers in the Dec. 3 evening drawing, according to the Illinois Lottery. Jackson, a regular “Lucky Day Lotto” player, has used the same numbers for more than a year.

“This is fantastic!” Jackson told lottery staff when he presented his ticket in Chicago. “I’m going to use this money to pay off my mortgage and buy a new truck.”

He bought his winning ticket at the Shell gas station at 16658 S. Crawford Ave. in Country Club Hills, the lottery said. Shell will receive a bonus of $4,000, or one percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket.