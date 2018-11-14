Police say boy killed by man playing with handgun in Illinois

Police say a 20-year-old man claims he was playing with a handgun when it accidentally fired and fatally wounded a 12-year-old boy in central Illinois. | Sun-Times file photo

DECATUR — Police say a 20-year-old man claims he was playing with a handgun when it accidentally fired and fatally wounded a 12-year-old boy in central Illinois.

Decatur police say the man told investigators he was with Marqueius Gray and relatives of the boy inside a home when he found the gun lying on a couch before Monday evening’s shooting. Officials say Marqueius suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was pronounced dead while undergoing surgery at a hospital.

The man said he fled the scene because he was scared before later being arrested on preliminary involuntary manslaughter charges. Macon County State’s Attorney Office didn’t immediately decide on formal charges against the man.