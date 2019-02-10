Masked duo broke into Naperville home, robbed resident at gunpoint

Two masked suspects broke into a home Saturday evening in west suburban Naperville and robbed a resident at gunpoint.

About 7:45 p.m., officers responded to a call of a home invasion in the 2600 block of High Meadow Road, according to Naperville police.

When the officers showed up, they learned the masked males had broken into the home and held the female resident up with a handgun, police said. After stealing cash and various electronics, the suspects ran off from the home.

The female wasn’t injured during the robbery, police said.

Officers from Plainfield and the Will County sheriff’s office responded to the scene to help search for the robbers, who may have been heading west toward Route 59, police said.

The officers were unable to locate the suspected robbers, who are described as black males, standing about 6-feet tall, police said. The suspects were last seen wearing dark clothing and ski masks.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the suspects should call investigators at (630) 420-6666.