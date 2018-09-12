Masked gunman robs gas station in Park Ridge

A masked person robbed a gas station at gunpoint Wednesday morning in northwest suburban Park Ridge.

Shortly before 5:40 a.m., the male suspect entered the Shell gas station at 2301 W. Touhy Ave. in Park Ridge and confronted the clerk, who was preparing to open the station, according to a statement from Park Ridge police.

The robber – who was wearing dark clothing, a ski mask and gloves – pulled out a silver handgun and “directed the clerk to give him the money and he would not get hurt,” police said. The clerk handed over about $100 from the register and the suspect ran away.

The clerk was not injured, police said. Further details were not available as detectives continued to investigate.