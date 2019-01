Masked male robs Gurnee Pizza Hut at gunpoint: police

Police are searching for an armed robber who stole cash from a Pizza Hut Monday evening in north suburban Gurnee.

About 7 p.m., a masked male dressed in all-black entered the Pizza Hut at 5326 Route 132, police said. He was holding what looked like a black handgun.

The male demanded cash before running away to the east, police said. Responding officers found cash and other evidence of the robbery nearby.

Anyone with information is asked to call Gurnee police at (847) 599-7000.