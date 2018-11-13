Masked person robs Woodridge gas station at gunpoint: police

Woodrige police are searching for a person who robbed a gas station Tuesday morning in the southwest suburb.

At 1:35 a.m., officers responded to a call about a masked male walking into a Mobil gas station at 1940 75th St., according to a statement from Woodridge police. The suspect was holding a handgun and demanded cash from the clerk.

He reached across the counter and grabbed the money before driving away in a gray Hyundai sports-utility vehicle, police said. Security camera footage shows him wearing a hooded black jacket, black face mask, faded blue jeans and red and white shoes.

Anyone with information was asked to call Woodridge police at (630) 960-8998.