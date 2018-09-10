Maywood police respond to reported armed robbery, shoot man outside Burger King

Maywood Police said they were responding to a report of an armed robbery at this Burger King restaurant at Lake Street and 1st Avenue when they shot and wounded a man who "displayed a firearm" as he fled officers. | Google Streetview

A man was shot by Maywood police officers responding to an armed robbery Sunday night at a Burger King in the west suburb.

The shooting happened at 8:18 p.m. outside the Burger King at 49 E. Lake St. in Maywood, according to Illinois State Police.

Maywood officers had been called about an armed robbery in progress at the Burger King, state police said.

Maywood police said the officers arrived, saw a man running away and fired when the person “displayed a firearm.”

A gun and “proceeds from the robbery” were recovered at the scene, according to Maywood police.

The person, whose age and gender were not released, was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not thought to be life threatening, according to state police. The officers involved also were taken to a hospital as a precaution; both have been treated and released.

The ISP Public Integrity Task Force is investigating, state police said. Anyone who saw the shooting or has information about it is asked to call the State Police at (847) 294-4400.