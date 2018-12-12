Man charged with dealing drugs out of McHenry home

A man was being held without bail after he was charged with selling drugs in northwest suburban McHenry.

Edward M. Ramirez, 20, was charged with nine drug-related counts after police investigated numerous complaints of drug dealing out of a home in McHenry and other locations in Island Lake, the McHenry County sheriff’s office said in a statement.

A two-month investigation ended Tuesday when police searched Ramirez’s home in the 3200 block of Cherry Avenue and seized drugs worth $15,000, the sheriff’s office said.

Officers found 76 tabs of LSD, over 700 grams of cannabis, less than a gram of cocaine, $510 in cash, packaging materials and a scale, according to the sheriff’s office.

A judge ordered Ramirez be held without bail, according to court records. He was scheduled to appear in court again on Wednesday.