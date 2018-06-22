Man charged with drug-induced homicide for McHenry heroin overdose

A northwest suburban man has been charged with supplying the drugs that led to an overdose death last year in McHenry.

Officers were called on Sept. 22, 2017, after a 23-year-old man was found dead at a home in the 3100 block of Bull Valley Road in McHenry, according to a statement from the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators determined he had injected a mixture of heroin and fentanyl before his death.

The investigation led to an arrest warrant issued Wednesday charging 30-year-old Keith L. Lang with drug induced homicide, the sheriff’s office said. While sheriff’s detectives and U.S. Marshals were arresting him at his Crystal Lake home, they saw a firearm and ammunition.

Investigators obtained a search warrant and found three guns, “hundreds of rounds of ammunition in various calibers,” heroin and fentanyl residue, packaging materials, a digital scale, drug paraphernalia and multiple syringes, police said. Lang was also charged with three felony counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and a felony count of possession of a controlled substance.

His bail amount was set at $500,000 and his next court appearance was scheduled for Monday.