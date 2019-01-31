Medinah man, 18, charged with burglary after officer finds him hiding in trees

An 18-year-old man was arrested after allegedly breaking into a home Tuesday morning in northwest suburban Medinah.

Joseph Stockhausen, a resident of unincorporated Medinah, was charged with felony counts of residential burglary and burglary, the sheriff’s office said.

At 3:15 a.m. Tuesday, a burglar alarm went off at a home in the 22W100 block of Hillcrest Terrace, according to a statement from the DuPage County sheriff’s office. A deputy sheriff arrived and noticed the lights were on but the owners were not there.

He also saw the window was broken and there were fresh footprints in the snow, the sheriff’s office said. As he looked around, he found Stockhausen perched below the evergreen trees by the residence.

Stockhausen was arrested without incident, the sheriff’s office said. His next court date is scheduled for Feb. 25.