Men charged after foot chase, ‘struggle’ with Evanston police

Two men are facing charges after a foot chase and physical struggle with police late Friday night in north suburban Evanston.

Officers were on patrol at 11:36 p.m. near Dodge and Foster in Evanston when they spotted a large group of people, according to a statement from Evanston police. The officers were patrolling the area because of “recent disturbances” and “were concerned that another disturbance might take place” when they saw the group.

When they officers approached two members of the group, 20-year-old Nicolas Moreno and 18-year-old Malik Jackson, they thought Moreno might be armed, police said. Moreno ran away and the officers chased him on foot.

Moreno ran onto a nearby porch and tried to hand a gun to another person on the porch, police said.

A “physical struggle ensued as the officers attempted to arrest Moreno and secure the handgun,” police said. Jackson then jumped on one of the officers “in an attempt to obstruct the arrest.”

Officer eventually took Moreno and Jackson, both Evanston residents, into custody, according to police. Moreno was charged with a felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, two misdemeanor counts of use of a weapon without a FOID card an a misdemeanor count of resisting or obstructing a police officer.

Moreno’s bail was set at $12,000 and he was scheduled to appear in court in Skokie on Tuesday, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

Jackson was charged with one misdemeanor count each of battery to a police officer and resisting or obstructing a police officer, police said. His next court date was scheduled for July 23.