Men found dead in burning car in Joliet Township had been shot: officials

Authorities have identified two men who were found dead with gunshot wounds Tuesday night inside a burning car in southwest suburban Joliet Township.

Don Tae Ray Morgan, 21, and Xavier Sallie, 19, were found in Sallie’s 2004 Mercedes, which was “fully engulfed in flames,” at 9:54 p.m. near Rowell Avenue and Sugar Creek Drive, according to the Will County Sheriff’s Office. The men, both Joliet residents, had each suffered a single gunshot wound.

The Will County Coroner’s Office has not yet determined the final cause and manner of their deaths, but the case is being investigated as a double homicide, the sheriff’s office said. Detectives believe the fire was intentionally started “in order to conceal the murders.”

Authorities are asking anyone who may have been with Morgan or Sallie before their deaths or who has any information about the case to call the Investigation Division at (815) 727-8574 ext. 4950.