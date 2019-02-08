Man charged with making ‘disturbing’ comments on Metra train in Winnetka

A man was arrested and charged with making threats on a Metra train Friday morning in Winnetka, temporarily halting travel on the Union Pacific North line.

Anthony J. Mazar, 60, was charged with a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct, according to Metra spokeswoman Meg Reile.

About 7:20 p.m., Winnetka police officers responded to the disturbance after the train stopped near the intersection of Green Bay Road and Pine Street, according to the north suburban police department. Riders reported hearing Mazar make threatening comments.

He was turned over to the custody of Metra police after officers pulled him from the train, both police agencies said.

Reile confirmed that Mazar was heard making “disturbing statements.” Mazar appeared to have mental health issues, according to Reilie, who said the comments did not appear to be directed at anyone.

Mazar, a resident of southwest suburban Worth, was released on bail, Reile said. His next court date was set for March 22.