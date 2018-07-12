Chicago victim’s friend describes armless stabbing in Miami: ‘His leg flew up’

Jonathan Crenshaw stabbed a 22-year-old man from Chicago who was on vacation Miami on Tuesday. | Miami-Dade Corrections

The friend of a 22-year-old Chicago man who allegedly was stabbed by an armless street artist in Miami last week recounted the encounter on Thursday, describing how a simple request for directions turned into a surreal attack.

Cesar Coronado and his friend Cindy Barrientos, also 22, arrived in Florida on Monday, Barrientos told the Chicago Sun-Times through Facebook Messenger.

After going to a bar, they arranged a ride through Lyft early Tuesday but decided to walk when the driver could not find them. That’s when they met Jonathan Crenshaw, a homeless street artist who has no arms, according to police.

“All that was said was, ‘Excuse me, can you tell me what street we are on?’ ” Barrientos said.

Crenshaw “jumped up and went straight for my friend. His leg flew up and that’s when my friend got stabbed” with scissors in the arm and ribs, Barrientos said.

When Coronado leaned forward and called out for help, Barrientos saw blood dripping from his arm and stomach before he dropped to the ground. She said Crenshaw hurried to pick up his belongings and ran away while she was screaming for help.

Barrientos called 911 and was able to describe the attacker. An ambulance and police arrived to make an arrest nearby.

Barrientos said she was taken to identify Crenshaw, who told police he used the scissors in defense after being punched. Crenshaw remains jailed on a $7,500 bond.

“We went on a vacation to have fun and enjoy ourselves for a couple days,” Barrientos said. “We don’t bother anyone. All we asked for was an address.”

Coronado was discharged from Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami earlier this week.