3 dead in Michigan City murder-suicide: police

Three people were dead Monday afternoon following a murder-suicide in northwest Indiana.

Police responded at 2 p.m. to a home in rural Michigan City for a 911 call by a “distraught relative”, Michigan City police said in a statement.

An adult was suspected have murdered two other adults at the home in the 6800 block of Meer Road, police said. The suspected murderer was related to the two victims, police said.

It was unclear how they were killed. The LaPorte County coroner has not released details about the death.

Michigan City police were investigating the incident with the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department, the LaPorte County coroner and several other agencies, police said.