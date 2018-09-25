Missing Buffalo Grove man found dead in Wauconda forest preserve

A missing Buffalo Grove man was found dead Monday morning in a forest preserve in northwest suburban Wauconda.

At 8:51 a.m., officers responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle in the 2000 block of Rand Road in Wauconda, according to a statement from Buffalo Grove police.

The vehicle — which was unoccupied and reportedly had traces of blood inside — belonged to 41-year-old Paul Carr, whose wife had reported him missing Saturday night from their home in the 1200 block of Larraway Drive in Buffalo Grove after he failed to respond to text and phone messages, police said.

Carr’s body was later found in a forest preserve close to where his car was located, police said.

Carr died from injuries related to sharp force trauma, according to a statement from Lake County Coroner Dr. Howard Cooper, who hasn’t ruled on the manner of Carr’s death. As of Tuesday afternoon, Carr’s toxicology results were pending.

Investigators are now looking into an allegation against Carr that happened at his workplace, Barrington Orthopedic Specialists in Buffalo Grove, police said. Details about the investigation weren’t immediately known.