Missing woman, 30, last seen in Vittum Park last month

Police are searching for a 30-year-old missing who was last seen over two weeks ago in the Vittum Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Joyce Cluchey, who goes by the nickname “Strawberry,” was last seen at 11:10 a.m. near the intersection of 47th Street and Cicero Avenue, according to Chicago Police. She lives in the 5100 block of South Campbell.

Cluchey is described as a 5-foot, 100-pound white woman with reddish brown hair, blue eyes and a light complexion, police said. She may be wearing a black sweater, red shirt, black leggings and flip-flop sandals.

She is known to frequent the areas near the intersections of 47th Street and Sacramento Avenue and Archer and Laramie avenues, police said.

Anyone with information about Cluchey’s whereabouts should call Area Central svu AT (312) 747-8380.