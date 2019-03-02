Suspect arrested after 2 teens go missing in NW Indiana

A person has been arrested in connection with two missing teens in northwest Indiana, police announced Saturday.

Molley Lanham, 19, of St. John, and Thomas Grill, 18, of Cedar Lake, have been missing since earlier in the week, Porter County sheriff’s office said in a statement.

After following up on several tips regarding the case, police found a burnt out vehicle in southern Porter County on Saturday morning, the sheriff’s office said.

Additional details will be released when charges are filed, police said.

The teens were last seen by their families on Monday, St. John police reportedly told the NWI Times. Police initially said foul play was not suspected, and that the teens may in Valparaiso or New Lenox.

The investigation, which began in St. John, includes Valparaiso police, Cedar Lake police.

Anyone with information was asked to call St. John police at (219) 365-6035 or Cedar Lake police at (219) 374-5416.