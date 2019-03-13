DNA tests confirm identities of teens found dead in burned car in Indiana

DNA tests have officially identified two bodies found earlier this month as a pair of teenagers who were reported missing from northwest Indiana.

Thomas Grill, 19, and Molly Lanham, 18, were found dead in a burned-out Honda Civic on March 2 in a field in rural Boone Grove, Indiana, according to a statement from the Porter County sheriff’s office.

DNA samples taken from the car matched those submitted by Grill and Lanham’s families, the sheriff’s office said Wednesday morning.

At the time the bodies were discovered, police said all evidence indicated the victims were the missing teens, but official identification was pending the DNA tests.

Connor Kerner, 17, was charged last week with two felony counts of murder for their deaths, officials said.