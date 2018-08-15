Man charged with robbing Mobil gas station in Naperville

A man has been charged with robbing a gas station and fighting with a police officer trying to arrest him Tuesday evening in west suburban Naperville.

Jeffrey S. Vonderheydt, 49, of Montgomery, allegedly stole money from the cash register inside the Mobil gas station in the 1200 block of West Ogden Avenue before leaving the scene on foot, according to a statement from Naperville police. The amount he stole was not revealed.

An officer found Vonderheydt several blocks away and took him into custody following a physical altercation, police said. Both were transported to a nearby hospital and released after treatment for minor injuries.

Vonderheydt was transported to the police department and charged with felony counts of robbery, aggravated battery to a peace office, aggravated resisting of a peace officer and a misdemeanor count of battery, police said. He was being held at the DuPage County Jail.